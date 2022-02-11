Arkansas Public Energy Efficiency Projects Save $229 Million Since 2010

Renewable and efficient energy projects for public entities in Arkansas implemented by Johnson Controls have helped cut more than 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions and saved $229 million since 2010.

The projects helped 22 public organizations with installing and improving renewable energy and decarbonization infrastructure. The efforts involved cities and counties as well us educational institutions.

In the City of Rogers, three ground-mounted solar photovoltaic arrays with 4.6 megawatts of energy capacity were installed by Johnson Controls. Combined with other projects in the city, the effort will end up being the largest publicly owned solar facility in Arkansas, according to the company. They are expected to generate more than 157 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, which will save $15 million on utility, operations and maintenance costs.

Washington County has a goal to use 100% renewable energy and installed two solar projects. One is a 1.6 MW ground mount, and the other is a half-megawatt rooftop array, which Johnson Controls says is the largest in the state.

With building management systems and other tools key to increase energy efficiency, the county also installed more than 3,200 LEDs in lighting fixtures, replaced 53 HVAC systems and installed energy management controls countywide. The projects are expected to save Washington County more than $21 million and reduce energy consumption by 161 million kWh, according to Johnson Controls.

The Arkansas State University System used Johnson Controls to help implement sustainable infrastructure at eight campuses. The $39 million capital improvement projects included installing LED lighting throughout the system, energy management controls and upgrading water conservation systems in residence halls and other facilities. The projects also improved HVAC systems and invested in solar facilities at ASU-Newport.

The Arkansas State College of Engineering and Computer Science improved waste management with intelligent trash compactors. The projects are expected to save ASU more than 611 million kWh of electricity and $110 million in energy and operations costs, according to Johnson Controls.

According to the EPA, projects addressing energy efficiency are the most constructive and cost effective to address energy costs, waste and emissions. As a result, energy improvements to public facilities and areas, similar to those in Arkansas, are popping up across the country.

School districts have improved HVAC and lighting systems, such as a project in Missouri. A project by a school district in Virginia installed a solar power system was installed. A lighting and water system project at the Tennessee Department of Correction is expected to save nearly $1 million at the system’s facilities.

Additionally, transitioning public lighting, such as streetlights, has saved energy and cut costs in communities throughout the country. An $18.9 million project in Portland, Oregon, that replaced 8,000 streetlights with LEDs, recently wrapped up.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson also recently signed an executive order for the state government to improve energy efficiency that could lead to reducing energy costs by up to 20%.