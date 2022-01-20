GM Announces It Will Expand Its Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology Beyond Vehicles

Yesterday, automotive manufacturer General Motors announced new commercial applications for its HYDROTEC hydrogen fuel cell technology. In an effort to accelerate its growth as a platform innovator, GM will take HYDROTEC beyond its use in vehicles to mobile power generation.

Planned power projects, which will utilize GM’s Generation 2 HYDROTEC fuel cell power cubes, include:

A Mobile Power Generator (MPG) to provide fast-charge capability for EVs without installing permanent charge points.

A palletized MPG to quietly and efficiently power military camps and installations.

The EMPOWER rapid charger to help retail fuel stations add affordable DC fast charging without expanding the grid.

GM suggested the MPG could replace conventional generators powered by fossil fuels, presenting the opportunity to reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions wherever generators are used: worksites, buildings, movie sets, data centers, outdoor concerts and festivals, and so on. The MPGs could also fill power gaps for residential and small commercial enterprises during grid disruptions.

Multiple development projects involving the MPG are already underway, including a demonstration of the technology as a mobile EV charging station, with financial backing from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the U.S. Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command Ground Vehicle Systems Center. The California Energy Commission is funding a separate demonstration aimed at showing how hydrogen-based mobile power can help offset energy losses during planned power shutoffs used to mitigate the state’s wildfires.

GM will offer a palletized version of the MPG to defense customers such as the U.S. Army, which is currently evaluating the technology as a potential power supplier of heavy-duty military equipment and camps. The prototype produces nearly 70% more power than traditional diesel generators and contains features not typically found on diesel generators, including battery backup and output regulation. It is designed with low noise and heat profiles.

GM has tapped renewable solutions manufacturer Renewable Innovations to build its MPGs. Renewable Innovations will take GM’s power cubes and combine them with its power integration and management system. Renewable Innovations is also involved in the development of the EMPOWER mobile charger, which can fast-charge as many as four vehicles simultaneously starting with an estimated target full charge time of 20 minutes. The chargers can be installed at existing fuel stations or along corridors frequented by travelers such as near national parks or vacation destinations. An estimated 100+ EVs can be refueled by the charger before a resupply of hydrogen is needed. Renewable Innovations plans to deploy 500 EMPOWER mobile fast chargers across the U.S. by the end of 2025.

Back in October, the International Energy Agency published findings that although hydrogen fuel adoption is increasing, the pace is not in line with its Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario.