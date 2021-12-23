If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Oklahoma’s White Rock Wind Project to Generate 300 MW of Clean Energy

(Credit: Pixabay)

TransAlta Corporation announced today that it has entered into two long-term power purchase agreements for the offtake of 100% of the generation from its 300 MW White Rock East and White Rock West Wind Power Projects in Caddo County, Oklahoma.

The White Rock Wind Project will consist of a total of 51 Vestas turbines with construction expected to begin in late 2022 and a target commercial operation date in the second half of 2023. TransAlta will construct, operate, and own the facility. Total construction capital is estimated at approximately $460 million to $470 million and is expected to be financed with existing liquidity and tax equity.

Over 90% of the project costs are captured under executed fixed price turbine supply agreements with Vestas and executed fixed price engineering, procurement, and construction agreements with M.A. Mortenson Company. The project is expected to generate total annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of approximately $44 million including production tax credits.

Whitepapers

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) eBook

Understanding PFAS Sources and Current Regulatory Advances

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

Denver Passes Ordinance Requiring Buildings to Reduce Emissions, Improve Energy Efficiency
Electric Vehicle Charging Generating Growth in Building Energy Management Systems
From the Editor: A Bit of the Old, a Host of New
Maryland Department of Transportation Makes Plans for Total Electric Bus Fleet
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2021 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.