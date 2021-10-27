Stonyfield Organic To Use Renewable Energy Credits, New Solar Facilities To Reach 100 Renewable Energy Three Years Early at Its Londonderry, New Hampshire Plant

Today, on Sustainability Day, leading organic yogurt maker Stonyfield Organic announced that it will be leveraging renewable energy credits and new solar facilities to achieve 100% renewable energy at its Londonderry, New Hampshire plant three years ahead of schedule. In June, Stonyfield pledged to make the plant 100% renewable by 2025. This development expedites the timeline to 2022. Stonyfield has also committed to 100% renewable electricity for its dairy supply chain by 2025 and a carbon positive dairy supply chain by 2030.

Stonyfield is supporting the production of seven new solar projects in New Hampshire, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, four of which will be located in New Hampshire. The plan is to sell electricity generated from the solar facilities and use the revenue to purchase renewable energy credits equal to the plant’s energy consumption.

Because electricity comes from many sources, it is often impossible to know the exact origins of your electricity; electrons become indistinguishable once they are transmitted to the grid. Renewable energy credits help businesses support renewable energy by allowing them to purchase a certificate, which,

“Represents proof that one megawatt hour of electricity was generated from a renewable energy resource and fed into the shared system of power lines that transport energy.”

RECs are produced when a renewable energy provider generates one megawatt of clean electricity and sends it to the grid. It can then sell it to businesses seeking to “purchase” renewable energy. Buying RECs supports renewable energy by increasing demand for it and by infusing providers with more cash, which can be used to expand their facilities. The RECs will get Stonyfield to 75% renewable electricity at Londonderry. For the remaining 25%, Stonyfield said it will seek out additional impactful projects and sustainable energy programs.

Separately, Stonyfield is teaming up with OneEnergy Renewables to help rural Midwestern communities reduce their reliance on coal-fired power. Back in April, Stonyfield signed an open letter urging president Biden to cut GHG emissions by at least 50% below 2005 levels by 2030 and “place the country on a credible pathway to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.”