Oceanic Global Platform used Across Industries to Improve Sustainability

A new tool designed to create custom programs for a range of industries to help businesses grow and move toward sustainability while moving away from plastic use has been released by Oceanic Global.

The Blue Standard offers programs to help industries improve their environmental efforts within their fields while also establishing standardized accountability and sustainable leadership across industries. Developed with Oceanic Global’s Scientific Advisory Board and trained experts in both WELL and LEED building rating systems, Blue features two main offerings: a 3-star sustainability verification system for business operations and product and packing seals that verify plastic-free consumer goods.

The verification process awards up to three stars based on a company’s level of commitment to sustainable practices.

Fields targeted by the program include hospitality, events, office buildings, professional sports, and packaged goods among others.

Tackling plastics is a huge topic across industries and Oceanic Global says it believes efforts to make improvements should be open-sourced and standard.

The organization offers services including free educational guides, auditing and consultation and networking with more than 300 vendors that can help businesses move from single-use plastics and other environmentally detrimental products.

It also offers tools for businesses to communicate their sustainability initiatives publicly.

Such an effort comes as more consumers look for businesses to be transparent in their sustainability actions. According to a study by Deloitte that surveyed more than 10,000 people, 58% said they want organizations to adopt more sustainable practices and 42% say they have changes who they do business with based on those organizations’ efforts in the area.

An OpenText survey offered similar views, with up to 82% of respondents saying they will prioritize using businesses that ethically source their materials. Reporting and accountability are also key for businesses to meet sustainability goals according to an analysis by ISN.

The Blue Standard grows on Oceanic Global’s established industry program, previously called the Oceanic Standard.

Oceanic Global says it has verified the sustainability achievements of more than 400 businesses from 26 countries. The standard has also been implemented by governments across the world, including some in the United States, Barbados and Spain, and Oceanic Standard says it has helped shape seven regulatory policies.