If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

New Partnership to Provide Carbon Capture and Storage Along the Gulf Coast

(Credit: Pixabay)

Talos Energy and TechnipFMC have entered into a long-term strategic alliance to develop and deliver technical and commercial solutions to Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) projects along the United States Gulf Coast. The alliance combines Talos’s offshore operational and sub-surface experience with TechnipFMC’s history in subsea engineering, system integration and automation and control. 

This partnership hopes to accelerate offshore CCS adoption with reliable, specialized CCS systems.

Under the alliance, the companies will collaborate to progress CCS opportunities through the full lifecycle of storage site characterization, front-end engineering and design (FEED), and first injection through life of field operations. Currently, Talos is the operator of the only major offshore carbon sequestration hub in the United States.

Whitepapers

ESG Data: What Should You Collect and Why?

The Future of Operational Excellence: ESG, Quality and the Energy Sector

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

How to Operationalize an ESG Strategy for Financial and Environmental Sustainability: New Ebook
LyondellBasell Subsidiaries to make $50 Million Facilities Upgrades in EPA Settlement
Software Helps Water Treatment Efficiency
New York’s Governor Hochul Commits $9.5 Million to Advance Decarbonization in the State
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2021 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.