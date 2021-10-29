DuPont Sustainable Solutions Improves Learning Management System

An enhanced learning management system will expand reporting capabilities and with development services and content provided by DuPont Sustainable Solutions.

Under its Coastal Training Technologies entity, DuPont Sustainable Solutions (DSS) and SAP agreed to use the SAP Litmos to enhance the technology. That will help increase the flexibility, functionality and scalability of the learning services platform, DSS says.

The companies say the tool will help with learning content on environmental and safety issues as it helps with ESG reporting and data.

One important new feature of the learning management system includes improving reporting capabilities, which has become more important for suitability goals across industries. Other enhancements include an easier to navigate learning interface and simplified administration and content management.

The platform also adds social learning features and will be accessible from any device.

Learning tools can be an important part of helping companies advance efforts in sustainability practices. DSS says the platform helps the company provide maintenance and reliability and wants to keep advancing and investing in learning tools and technology.

DSS has been busy growing its sustainability company and tools. This year it has made several acquisitions to help advance its goals in the area, including sustainable project management and consulting firm Sofies Group and KKS advisors, which has experience regarding financing and investment in ESG.

The learning management system is now available and current DSS customers will be migrated to the new platform within the next year.