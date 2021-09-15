If you've no account register here first time
NYC Transit’s Infrastructure Retrofit Enables Shift to All-Electric Fleet

(Credit: ABB)

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) has announced a $39 million collaboration with ABM Industries to support the electrification of New York City Transit buses. NYC Transit is implementing an infrastructure retrofit through the installation of inaugural overhead chargers, making progress in reaching its goal of obtaining an all-electric bus fleet by 2040. 

ABM has begun the design and engineering phase of an electric bus charger infrastructure project to prepare facilities for the next wave of electric buses scheduled for Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) operations in late 2022. They plan to install overhead charging infrastructure in bus depots in Manhattan and Brooklyn, as well as additional chargers and transformers in Brooklyn and the Bronx. ABM will also provide maintenance on the charging equipment.

While NYCT facilities were not originally equipped for this type of technology, after renovations these new additions will ultimately make transit in the city more efficient, as well as greatly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. These installations will include more than 50 overhead chargers in four NYC bus depots, with power levels ranging from 150 kW – 300 kW.

This project will also continue to grow economic revenue for the NYCP — the Power Authority serves the public solely through bond sales by repaying the bondholders with proceeds from new projects and operations. By transitioning to the electrification of NYCT buses, the NYCP will continue to generate their yearly average of $31 million in savings due to the launch of sustainable projects.

