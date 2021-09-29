Sustainable Travel Forum Unveiled by Boom Supersonic

Boom Supersonic has launched a Sustainable Travel Forum to provide a symposium for developing solutions that further expand sustainable travel. Forum members will convene annually to “foster dialogue, ally industries and inspire cross-sectoral solutions,” Boom Supersonic says.

Through meetings and events, the Sustainable Travel Forum will engage with world sustainability experts and speakers to develop actionable learnings and create catalytic tools for change. In addition, Forum members will contribute to thought leadership panels and networking sessions that highlight a specific area of expertise or introduce new environmental trends or technologies.

Founding members of this forum include the top executives from travel companies world-wide, and attendees will have the opportunity to learn about how sustainability is utilized by these forces in order to make their own businesses more successful.

Boom Supersonic has been making significant steps in its sustainability efforts, along with other aviation companies. Sustainable aviation fuel is becoming a priority for many companies, some of which will be invited to host panels at the Sustainable Travel Forum, the company says.

The forum will also focus heavily on the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative (CAAFI), which is focused on reducing carbon emissions and decreasing costs for airlines, as well as tackling logistical problems that may arise when trying to implement new sustainable practices.