Orbillion Bio Joins Alliance for Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Innovation To Advance Cell-Cultured Foods Industry

Orbillion Bio has become the eighth member of The Alliance for Meat, Poultry & Seafood Innovation (AMPS Innovation), a coalition of cell-cultured meat, poultry, and seafood companies aiming to build awareness about their industry and establish the market.

Orbillon Bio joins BlueNalu, Finless Foods, Fork & Goode, Eat JUST, UPSIDE Foods, Artemys Foods and New Age Meats in participating in the AMPS Innovation group.

The cell-cultured food segment is gaining momentum as environmental advocates recognize the industry’s sustainability benefits, including significant reductions in global warming, air pollution, land use and water consumption, according to an analysis by Food Dive. The findings, based on studies by CE Delft, also found that the cost of cell-cultured food could come down considerably over the next ten years.

Upside Foods, viewed by many as the top player in the industry, is targeting later this year for consumers to start buying its lab-grown chicken but is still facing government approval. Last year, Eat JUST announced its cultured chicken product was approved for sale in Singapore, making Singapore the first country in the world to allow humans to eat lab-grown meat.

AMPS Innovation will continue engaging with key policymakers and stakeholders to educate them about the industry, and work with Congress, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on developing the regulatory framework for cell-cultured meat, poultry and seafood.

“We’re committed to crafting cell-cultured meat that consumers trust and feel good about. That’s why we’re joining AMPS Innovation,” said Samet Yildirim, Orbillion Bio Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer. “As a member of the coalition, we’re thrilled to work with industry partners to communicate with consumers, educate industry stakeholders, and inform a clear path to market.”