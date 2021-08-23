New York World-Class Javits Center Embraces Urban Farming

As the Javits Center reopens post-pandemic, the iconic convention center will boast a 1-acre rooftop working farm, among other enhancements and sustainability features.

Highlights of the 1.2 million square-foot expansion project, a collaboration between Lendlease, Turner Construction, TVS design and Stantec, include:

113,000 square feet of pre-function space

90,000 square feet of new prime exhibit space

Rooftop pavilion accommodating 1,500 guests

480,000 square-foot, 4-level marshaling facility

27 new loading docks

107,000 square feet of new meeting room space

1-acre rooftop farm that will produce up to 40,000 pounds of fruits and vegetables per year

54,000 square-foot special event space

Additionally, the project includes 3,000 solar panels installed on the rooftop as well as storm water design that will reduce runoff by 25% and remove 80% of total suspended solids from water. At the same time, 75% or more of all construction waste has been diverted from landfill, and all construction materials have been chosen with sustainable characteristics.

The Javits Center has already earned LEED Silver status from the U.S. Green Building Council based on its sustainability performance, such as reducing energy consumption by 26%, installing energy-efficient equipment, and creating a rooftop wildlife habitat.

The upgraded Javits Center will contribute significantly to economic vitality in the region by adding 6,000 full- and part-time jobs, 3,100 construction jobs, 200,000 more hotel nights per year, and $393 million in new economic activity per year.

“This expansion comes at a critical time for our city, our state and our industry and serves as a sign of hope and rebirth for New Yorkers,” said New York Convention Center Operating Corp. CEO Alan Steel. “With new dynamic spaces and a focus on sustainability and efficiency, this project will reduce our impact on the community while improving our operations and allowing us to host a greater variety of events than ever before.”