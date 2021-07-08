If you've no account register here first time
User Name :
User Email :
Password :

Login Now

Demand for Biomass Likely to Exceed Sustainable Supply, Warns New Report

(Credit: Energy Transitions Commission)

While bioresources are in principle renewable, not all forms of biomass use are beneficial from an environmental perspective — that is, not all biomass is “good” biomass, concludes a new report from the Energy Transitions Commission.

To be sustainable, biomass production should have low lifecycle GHG emissions. Its production should take into account the “opportunity cost” related to carbon that could be sequestered without intervention, and must not:

  • compete with use of land for food production;
  • trigger any land use change that could release carbon stocks into the atmosphere (especially deforestation);
  • negatively impact biodiversity.

The report suggests that biomass should be prioritised for use in a handful of sectors where there is no alternative. Biomass is best used for materials — including as timber, pulp and paper and other wood products or as a bio-feedstock for the plastics industry — rather than as an energy source.

This is because potential demands for bio resources far exceed sustainable supply. Left unchecked, these trends would heighten the risks of unsustainable management of the bio resource, including deforestation, biodiversity loss and soil depletion. The report reveals that current policies often fail to consider claims on bioresources holistically, thus incentivizing uses in sectors where alternatives exist and jeopardizing a sustainable management of the resource.

Industry and policymakers should therefore limit the use of bioresources in applications where cheaper alternatives exist or are within reach. These include road transport, bulk power generation without CCS, residential heating and shipping.

The report goes on to state that few uses in the form of energy stand the test of resource efficiency and expected long term cost-competitiveness. Aviation is one key exception where bioresources can play a major role given low scale and technological readiness of alternatives.

Alternative zero-carbon solutions such as clean electrification and hydrogen should be deployed ASAP to lessen the need for bio-energy, the report concludes, saying, “The good news is that we have the technology and capital to get to a clean energy future without the expanded use of biomass.”

Whitepapers

Achieving Your Health & Safety Management Maturity Journey

Webinar: Comprehensive Chemical management

Visit Resource Hub

Related Stories

As Investors Focus On ESG, SEC Committee Recommends Guidelines
BlackRock Joins Better Buildings Partnership
Porsche Demands 1,300 Suppliers Use Renewable Energy
What It Means for a Non-Profit to Use Reserve Funds to Invest In ESG-Driven Companies
﻿

THANKS FOR STOPPING BY! NEXT TIME LET US COME TO YOU:

Sign up for the Environment + Energy Leader free newsletter and receive our top news stories in your inbox on Tuesday & Thursday each week.

×

Sign up for our newsletter

Receive Environment + Energy Leader's top news stories two times each week

×
Translate »
© Copyright 2021 Business Sector Media LLC. Environmental Leader ® is a registered trademark of Business Sector Media LLC. Privacy Policy.