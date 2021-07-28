Cloudflare Attempting to Create New Blueprint for a Zero-Emissions Internet

Cloudfare, a web infrastructure and website security company, has announced it is attempting to power an Internet with zero carbon emissions. The company says it will now operate on 100% renewable energy and will also remove all historical carbon its global network has emitted since its founding by 2025.

The Internet is responsible for approximately 1 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year—roughly comparable to the annual CO2 emissions of the entire aviation industry worldwide. Now, any Internet property on Cloudflare’s network—which today consists of 17% of the web —will automatically reduce emissions and contribute to a more sustainable world.

Cloudflare is also releasing sustainable edge computing services and energy efficient features to help other organizations build sustainability directly into their own applications, websites, and networks.

As Internet usage continues to rise, so does the energy that’s required to deliver online services. The electricity used to power the Internet’s infrastructure helps move content that sits in faraway servers, passes it through networks, and allows for it to land on a user’s device. While turning to cloud platforms to deliver a service or document is more environmentally efficient than paper printouts for example, each Internet-powered property has a climate impact that can be mitigated. Organizations need the insights, tools, and control to lower their supply chain carbon emissions without sacrificing the security, speed, or reliability of their applications and corporate networks.

Data centers, in particular, have long been scrutinized for their use of energy and carbon emissions. In response, data center companies have been searching for more sustainable operation solutions. Earlier this month, Kao Data, a developer and operator of carrier neutral data centers for high performance colocation, announced it has become the UK’s first data center to transition all backup generators at its Harlow campus to HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) fuel. This move, made possible by partnering with Crown Oil, means Kao Data will eliminate up to 90% of net CO2 from their backup generators and significantly reduce nitrogen oxide, particulate matter, and carbon monoxide emissions.