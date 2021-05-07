Lost your password?
Just Launched: Platform for Farmers to Earn Revenue through Positive Climate Action

(Credit: Pixabay)

Yara, a crop nutrition solutions provider, today announced the commercial launch of Agoro Carbon Alliance, a global business created for farmers to earn additional revenue through positive climate action. By adopting such practices, farmers can produce Farm Carbon Credits or climate-smart certified crops while helping to decarbonize food supply chains. The new platform provides incentives for farmers to change practices and connects them to the growing number of businesses looking for ways to achieve their climate pledges.

Agoro Carbon will help farmers sequester carbon in the soil and reduce emissions from the field. This will, in turn, generate high-quality, third-party certified carbon credits and increase farmers’ income. Farmers who join Agoro Carbon can therefore generate an additional sustainability income from carbon cropping while maintaining or increasing crop yields. Farmers can make the transition to the climate-positive practices that best fit their operation and can choose the amount of acreage to enroll in the program.

Agoro Carbon Alliance has registered farmers across Iowa, Nebraska, and Washington to participate in the first Agoro Carbon projects that will deliver farm based carbon credits in 2021.

﻿

