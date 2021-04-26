Sydney Opera House Starts Meeting SDG 17 with Honeywell Partnership

The iconic Sydney Opera House, which recently announced that it is seeking companies in the sustainability and energy management space to help it in its commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), has chosen Honeywell as its first “Global Goals” partner.

Choosing partners aligns with SDG 17, Partnership for the Goals, which encourages organizations to share knowledge, expertise, technology and financial resources.

During the three-year partnership, the Opera House and Honeywell will collaborate on a “range of significant projects” that will help the arts institution become climate-positive by 2023, the building’s fiftieth anniversary. To reach the climate-positive goal, the Opera House says it will support ongoing investment in renewable energy and develop a business case for on-sit energy generation and on-site battery storage. It will conduct an energy audit and develop an ongoing energy management strategy based on audit outcomes, and will implement an occupancy user guide for energy use in office spaces.