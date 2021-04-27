Stony Brook University Using $5 Million in Funding to Accelerate Wind Energy Technology

Joint venture partners Ørsted and Eversource have announced the launch of a research partnership with Stony Brook University. The $5 million commitment funded by the project will underwrite research initiatives specific to the advancement of offshore wind through Stony Brook’s Advanced Energy Research and Technology Center (AERTC) in connection with the Sunrise Wind Project in New York.

The AERTC, a New York State Center of Excellence in Energy, is a partnership of academic institutions, research institutions, energy providers, and industrial corporations. The Center’s mission is to promote energy research, education, and technology deployment with a focus on efficiency, conservation, renewable energy, and nanotechnology applications for new sources of energy.

The funds will support multiple research projects to improve and advance offshore wind energy development and grid integration. The AERTC would focus on interdisciplinary research activities related to: