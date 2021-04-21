Cisco Commits $100 Million to Fight Climate Change

Today the Cisco Foundation announced that it is committing $100 million over 10 years to address climate change. The Foundation’s endowment is funded by Cisco. This commitment will fund nonprofit grants and impact investments that support climate solutions as well as community education and activation.

The Cisco Foundation’s commitment to spend $100 million over 10 years aims to help address this gap by focusing its funding on:

Innovative and/or imaginative climate solutions that drive forward net zero or circular/regenerative economies. Community education and engagement around climate, eco-awareness, and working toward individual habit change and effective collaborative action.

Cisco will work closely with the organizations receiving funding to measure and report on the impact of their programs. Determinations on nonprofit partners will be based on their ability to impact, measure, and report outcomes such as:

— Reducing, capturing and/or sequestration of greenhouse gas and carbon emissions

— Increased energy efficiency

— Creation of, and increase in, access to green jobs

— Change in community behavior that leads to carbon footprint reduction, community climate resilience, and creation of local/regional vision of the shared climate future

Last year, the company announced that it has achieved 100% renewable energy for its US operations. At that time, Cisco also announced CSR goals for its fiscal year 2025 – committing resources to accelerate contributions to a circular economy well into the future. Cisco’s fiscal year 2025 goals include:

— 100% of new Cisco products and packaging to incorporate circular design principles

— 20% decrease in the use of virgin plastic (FY18 base year)

— 50% improvement in product packaging cube efficiency (FY19 base year)

— 75% reduction in Cisco packaging foam use measured by weight (FY19 base year)

Cisco’s Silicon One internet solution is one way the company is striving to deliver more sustainable products and services. The company says that, in the case of a cloud data center with 110,000 servers, the implementation of Cisco Silicon One could save up to 580kW of energy and up to $9.75 million dollars in energy costs.