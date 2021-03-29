Wisconsin Auto Dealership Installs Microgrid-Based EV Charging Units

Bergstrom Automotive in Neenah, Wisconsin, has installed clean-energy, microgrid-based EV charging units that can each generate at least 23 megawatt hours of solar energy annually, enough for the dealership to provide nearly 500 electric vehicle charges. The company says the clean energy solution will emit 50% fewer carbon emissions compared to charging vehicles from the traditional utility grid.

Additionally, the system is immune to interruptions that could arise because of utility outages.

Bergstrom Automotive worked with EnTech Solutions to install EV chargers. The units are powered by solar arrays with support from an onsite natural gas generator. When cars are not plugged into the chargers, the excess energy is collected into batteries.

There were more than 1.7 million electric vehicles on US roads in 2020, and that number is projected to skyrocket to nearly 7 million vehicles by 2025. Relying on the already stressed fossil-fuel utility grid removes much of the environmental impact EVs can make. Powering them with solar energy eliminates carbon emissions, while also being cost effective, EnTech says.

At 821, Wisconsin has fewer charging stations than neighboring states Illinois and Minnesota (at 2,117 and 1,164 respectively) per the US Department of Energy (via Fox 11 News). However, Wisconsin’s Governor Tony Evers wants to improve EV charging infrastructure, and his recent budget proposal includes a $5 million investment.